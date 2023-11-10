‘She’s like a superstar’: Friends, bandmates remember Belmont freshman shot, killed

Jillian Ludwig’s bandmates described her as a rockstar – she sounded like one and dressed the part.
‘She’s like a superstar’: Friends, bandmates remember Belmont freshman shot, killed
‘She’s like a superstar’: Friends, bandmates remember Belmont freshman shot, killed(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and bandmates of a Belmont University student who died, spoke about what they want people to remember about 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig.

Ludwig was on a walk in an Edgehill park Tuesday afternoon when she was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

When she would take the stage at events in New Jersey, her Arcadia bandmate, Erica Jones was right next to her.

Previous Coverage:
‘We know there’s going to be another victim’: Davidson Co. DA
‘She never got the opportunity’: Loved ones grieving death of Belmont freshman

“I think it was a great experience sharing a stage with her,” he said.

Nick Bruno was there too, on the drums.

“Just bouncing a lot of ideas off each other was a lot of fun,” said Bruno.

They said Ludwig was a rockstar – she sounded like one and dressed the part.

“I remember everybody, my family in the crown, telling me after the show that she’s like a superstar,” said Jones. “That she looks like some sort of goddess.”

Ludwig’s Belmont University roommate, Livia Mehalovich, said she’s grateful the two of them became best friends even for a short time these last few months.

She was a woman friends say had so much to live for.

“Whatever she felt like she wanted to do she would go for it for sure,” said Bruno.

“It hurts so because she’s just like me and she’s just getting started in her career,” said Jones. “And it’s just all taken away and no one can ask for that.”

Ludwig’s friends and family have started a GoFundMe to pay for her funeral expenses.

“She’s like a superstar”; friends and band mates remember Jillian Ludwig
“She’s like a superstar”; friends and band mates remember Jillian Ludwig(WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Shaquille Taylor is charged in connection to the shooting of Jillian Ludwig.
Suspect in Belmont student’s death could face new charges
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
Police say Shaquille Taylor shot Belmont student Jillian Ludwig on Tuesday night while she was...
‘We know there’s going to be another victim’: Davidson Co. DA
Jillian Ludwig
Belmont student shot while walking in park near campus dies

Latest News

Arrest made in Murfreesboro attempted robbery
Murfreesboro Police
Police: Man lured, attempted to rob Papa John’s driver; another flown to hospital after shooting self in stomach in Murfreesboro
Tonight: Friends of Belmont freshman speak out
Man charged with arson one year after fire