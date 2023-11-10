‘She’s like a superstar’: Friends, bandmates remember Belmont freshman shot, killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends and bandmates of a Belmont University student who died, spoke about what they want people to remember about 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig.

Ludwig was on a walk in an Edgehill park Tuesday afternoon when she was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

When she would take the stage at events in New Jersey, her Arcadia bandmate, Erica Jones was right next to her.

“I think it was a great experience sharing a stage with her,” he said.

Nick Bruno was there too, on the drums.

“Just bouncing a lot of ideas off each other was a lot of fun,” said Bruno.

They said Ludwig was a rockstar – she sounded like one and dressed the part.

“I remember everybody, my family in the crown, telling me after the show that she’s like a superstar,” said Jones. “That she looks like some sort of goddess.”

Ludwig’s Belmont University roommate, Livia Mehalovich, said she’s grateful the two of them became best friends even for a short time these last few months.

She was a woman friends say had so much to live for.

“Whatever she felt like she wanted to do she would go for it for sure,” said Bruno.

“It hurts so because she’s just like me and she’s just getting started in her career,” said Jones. “And it’s just all taken away and no one can ask for that.”

Ludwig’s friends and family have started a GoFundMe to pay for her funeral expenses.

