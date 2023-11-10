‘She never got the opportunity’

Belmont University students grieve after Jillian Ludwig’s death.
Friends, family and students are grieving the loss of Belmont student Jillian Ludwig, the 18-year-old who was shot in the head by a stray bullet Tuesday.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Friends, family, and students are grieving the loss of Belmont University student Jillian Ludwig. The 18-year-old was shot in the head by a stray bullet Tuesday afternoon.

She was an avid running and was at a park about a block from campus when she was shot.

Students at Belmont said a lot of classes were canceled Thursday after they found out Ludwig passed.

Ludwig, who was from Wall, New Jersey, was a Belmont freshman studying music business. As a vocalist and musician herself, her family said she loved her short time at Belmont.

Those who weren’t the closest with Jillian said her loss was felt Thursday by the entire student body.

“I know the balance of someone who you know, but you’re not close with and it definitely plays a role like any time you pass by,” said Belmont freshman Jyllian Pelker.

“The mood in my classes has definitely been off,” said freshman Hannah Silverman. “One of my classes canceled and one kind of proceeded as normal.”

For those classes still scheduled, Pelker said her music business professor talked with them about Jillian.

“He also brought up a really good point of she was a music business major,” she said. “This is what she was going to do, and there’s part of us that like as a community need to keep going and keep her in our memory when we do things because she never got the opportunity.”

Student said there was a candlelight vigil for Ludwig Wednesday night and prayer services throughout the day Thursday. There are also counselors on site for those impacted the most.

“I have some friends who were closer to her,” said Silverman. “I didn’t directly know her but knew her through them. So, I feel like you kind of just have to give them the most support.”

Ludwig’s aunt, Geri Wainwright, said her family is heading back to New Jersey where they will hold her funeral.

