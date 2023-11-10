Second round of TSSAA playoffs kick off Friday

Tullahoma at Page is WSMV4 Touchdown Friday Night’s featured matchup on the night.
Touchdown Friday Night
Touchdown Friday Night(WSMV)
By Chris Harris
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Teams attempt to take another step closer to the BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga in Round 2 of the TSSAA Football playoffs.

WSMV4 Touchdown Friday Night’s featured matchup is Tullahoma at Page in Class 5A.

The Patriots (10-1) made it to the Class 5A championship game the past two seasons. The Wildcats (8-3) are making the jump to Class 5A after being a Class 4A power. Tullahoma won the Class 4A championship in 2021.

In Class 6A, three-time defending champion Oakland (9-2) visits Region 4-6A champion Mt. Juliet (9-2).

Touchdown Friday Night
Scoreboard
Highlights

In Nashville, there’s a rivalry matchup in the Division II, Class AAA quarterfinals as Ensworth (8-2) hosts MBA (4-6) in both team’s playoff openers after a bye last week.

Both East Nashville and Pearl-Cohn, the top teams in Class 3A and 4A respectively, are at home for the second round.

The Eagles (9-2), the state runner-up the last two seasons, host Stratford (6-5)

The Firebirds (11-0), last year’s Class 4A runner-up, hosts Station Camp.

Another big Class 6A clash takes place in Smyrna as the Bulldogs (7-4) host Ravenwood (7-4).

Check out all the highlights on Touchdown Friday Night beginning at 10:15 p.m.

