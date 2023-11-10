Second round of TSSAA playoffs kick off Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Teams attempt to take another step closer to the BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga in Round 2 of the TSSAA Football playoffs.

WSMV4 Touchdown Friday Night’s featured matchup is Tullahoma at Page in Class 5A.

The Patriots (10-1) made it to the Class 5A championship game the past two seasons. The Wildcats (8-3) are making the jump to Class 5A after being a Class 4A power. Tullahoma won the Class 4A championship in 2021.

In Class 6A, three-time defending champion Oakland (9-2) visits Region 4-6A champion Mt. Juliet (9-2).

In Nashville, there’s a rivalry matchup in the Division II, Class AAA quarterfinals as Ensworth (8-2) hosts MBA (4-6) in both team’s playoff openers after a bye last week.

Both East Nashville and Pearl-Cohn, the top teams in Class 3A and 4A respectively, are at home for the second round.

The Eagles (9-2), the state runner-up the last two seasons, host Stratford (6-5)

The Firebirds (11-0), last year’s Class 4A runner-up, hosts Station Camp.

Another big Class 6A clash takes place in Smyrna as the Bulldogs (7-4) host Ravenwood (7-4).

