Search underway for missing, endangered Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A search is underway for a Murfreesboro man whose family believes could be in danger.

Michael Hoover, 34, was reported missing by a family member on Friday. Hoover allegedly texted his family and made statements that caused concern for his well-being, police said.

Hoover has been entered into the National Crime Intelligence Center database as missing and endangered. He drives a 2011 Black Mustang with a Tennessee tag.

If anyone sees him or knows where he can be located, you’re urged to contact detectives at 629-201-5514.

