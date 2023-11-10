Rain not expected to help prevent Middle Tennessee brushfires, officials said

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters said Thursday’s rain will not make a major difference in their effort to prevent brushfires.

Hundreds of acres have burnt across Middle Tennessee this week due to the extreme drought, including a Maury County neighborhood that was filled with smoke on Thursday morning.

Division of Forestry crews helped the Maury County Fire Department cut a fire line through the brush to keep flames from spreading beyond the 26 acres that were burnt before the fire could be contained.

Crystal Conner saw large clouds of black smoke moving towards her home on Seavy Hight Road as she dropped her children off at school.

“I don’t know the last time we had rain,” Conner said. “It is really dry, and then the frost that we got. Everything is dead, so just a little ember can just poof everything, including your flower beds, all your trees and everything like that. It is a little concerning.”

Maury County firefighters have battled up to 10 brushfires per day over the past week, Savannah Maddison said. There is a burn ban in place because even if you think a fire is under control, it can quickly spread with the low humidity and strong winds.

“We don’t foresee the rain helping this issue at all,” Maddison said. “Until we start seeing snow in Tennessee, I would recommend not burning.”

Maddison said people should avoid all outdoor fires until the drought it over. Middle Tennessee currently needs around 7 inches of rain over the next month to get out of this dry spell. The area averages less than 4 inches of rain in November.

