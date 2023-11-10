Police search for suspects after shooting at Clarksville apartments, unknown number of victims, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are actively investigating a shooting at a Clarksville apartment Friday afternoon. No suspects are in custody and it is unknown how many victims there are at this time, according to Clarksville police.

At about 3:33 p.m., police received a 911 call about a shooting at the Cumberland Manor Apartments.

Several officers are actively investigating this shooting and residents are asked to stay inside their apartments until the situation is resolved. Police said a perimeter is set up and officers are working to locate the suspect(s).

Police said it is unknown how many victims there are, however, there have been no reports of injuries that are considered life-threatening.

“There is no other information available for release at this time and citizens are asked to avoid the area until this situation is resolved,” police said. “Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.”

This is a developing story. WSMV4 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

