Police: Man lured, attempted to rob Papa John’s driver; another flown to hospital after shooting self in stomach in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police have arrested the man who allegedly attempted to rob a pizza delivery driver on Thursday.

Police said that 23-year-old Noah Dixon is facing several charges, including aggravated attempted robbery after luring a pizza delivery to a vacant apartment.

Dixon allegedly ordered a pizza from Papa John’s claiming to be in an apartment at the Crossing at Hazelwood Apartment Homes on Hazelwood Drive. Police said the apartment building is vacant. When the driver arrived, Dixon approached her, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

The driver told him she didn’t have any money.

Dixon then left and went to the College Pointe Apartments on Brown Street. Upon learning police were investigating the attempted robbery, he gave his gun to a 21-year-old friend. The gun accidentally went off in the 21-year-old’s pocket and hit him in the stomach.

He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and treated for his injuries; he’s now stable.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Dixon is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

