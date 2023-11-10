Police: Man lured, attempted to rob Papa John’s driver; another flown to hospital after shooting self in stomach in Murfreesboro

The gun accidentally went off in the 21-year-old’s pocket and hit him in the stomach.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police have arrested the man who allegedly attempted to rob a pizza delivery driver on Thursday.

Police said that 23-year-old Noah Dixon is facing several charges, including aggravated attempted robbery after luring a pizza delivery to a vacant apartment.

Dixon allegedly ordered a pizza from Papa John’s claiming to be in an apartment at the Crossing at Hazelwood Apartment Homes on Hazelwood Drive. Police said the apartment building is vacant. When the driver arrived, Dixon approached her, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

The driver told him she didn’t have any money.

Previous Coverage:
Police: Attempted robbery suspect has self-inflicted gunshot wound

Dixon then left and went to the College Pointe Apartments on Brown Street. Upon learning police were investigating the attempted robbery, he gave his gun to a 21-year-old friend. The gun accidentally went off in the 21-year-old’s pocket and hit him in the stomach.

He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and treated for his injuries; he’s now stable.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Dixon is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Shaquille Taylor is charged in connection to the shooting of Jillian Ludwig.
Suspect in Belmont student’s death could face new charges
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
Police say Shaquille Taylor shot Belmont student Jillian Ludwig on Tuesday night while she was...
‘We know there’s going to be another victim’: Davidson Co. DA
Jillian Ludwig
Belmont student shot while walking in park near campus dies

Latest News

“She’s like a superstar”; friends and band mates remember Jillian Ludwig
‘She’s like a superstar’: Friends, bandmates remember Belmont freshman shot, killed
Arrest made in Murfreesboro attempted robbery
Tonight: Friends of Belmont freshman speak out
Man charged with arson one year after fire