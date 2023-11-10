Nashville Wendy’s employee charged after rape of a teen coworker, police say

The incident happened in the restaurant’s restroom.
By Daniel Smithson and Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville Wendy’s employee was arrested Thursday after police say she raped a teenage coworker.

Maria Samano Orozco, 26, was charged with statutory rape. Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to the Wendy’s at 2600 Murfreesboro Pike on an unrelated incident when a 16-year-old employee at the restaurant claimed an older employee performed oral sex on him in the bathroom, according to the report.

Police said Samano Orozco admitted to the sexual act. She taken into custody and released a few hours later.

