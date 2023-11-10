Nashville mayor addresses safety concerns after deadly shooting

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell highlights overall decline in the city’s violent crime on Thursday.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After the deadly shooting of Belmont student Julian Ludwig, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell says tackling gun safety is more important than ever.

Metro Council has approved a $2 million grant for group violence intervention.

O’Connell said this will go towards creating “credible messengers” who are involved in communities where gun violence is high.

When asked what he’d say to fearful people living in Nashville, O’Connell reminded them that gun violence in the city overall is declining.

“The overall picture here is especially hard to accept or look to as a bright spot and the aftermath of something that is very tragic, and I think exhibits signs of risk or potential danger, but violent crime year over year is trending downward,” O’Connell said. “And that is, I think, a sign of the success of our overall investments, the overall strategy we’re pursuing.”

He also said Nashville is on track to have a fully staffed police department next year, which will be the first time in a decade.

“The very first thing I did after being sworn was signed certificates for graduates of the Metro Nashville Police Academy’s most recent class. They’re now sworn officers, and we are going to continue that process to make sure we get to full staffing levels, " O’Connell said.

O’Connell said this trend speaks to success of their strategy to combine police responses with community outreach.

