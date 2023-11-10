Miranda Lambert sells dozens of her boots for charity on 40th birthday

Lambert’s fans were seen flocking to Casa Rosa’s bar to get a pair of boots from the country star’s prized collection.
Casa Rosa sold dozens of Miranda Lambert's boots to benefit the country star's charity.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – To celebrate country music star Miranda Lamberts’ 40th birthday, her Broadway bar in Downtown Nashville sold boots from her closet to raise money for Lambert’s foundation to help animals.

More than 70 pairs of Lambert’s size 8.5 boots were sold at Casa Rosa in 20 minutes, organizers said. The boots sold for $100 each, earning more than $7,000 for her MuttNation Foundation, Lambert’s pet shelter-focused charitable foundation.

Lambert was not in the bar during the sale, but her fans were seen flocking to Casa Rosa’s bar to get a pair of boots from the country star’s prized collection.

