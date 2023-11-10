Middle Tennessee blasting company’s license suspended after Ashland City explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee blasting company has been suspended by the state after an explosion near an Ashland City boating company last week that left three people with minor injuries.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Hammons Drilling and Blasting has been suspended until it’s decided whether to revoke their license.

The company has a long history of complaints, including over 181 complaints against them since receiving their license in 2019.

The latest incident was near Caymas Boats off Highway 12. That was when basketball-sized rocks went through an area where people were working.

The company is also responsible for an explosion in Nolensville earlier this year that damaged cars and homes.

WSMV4 found that Hammons Drilling and Blasting has been fined over $30,000 in connection to multiple incidents since 2019.

The Fire Marshal’s Office issued a statement on the suspension. “The disciplinary actions taken by the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office related to these licenses show that our team takes seriously our mission of protecting the lives and property of Tennessee consumers.”

The company still has a chance to have a hearing before a decision is made about revoking the license.

