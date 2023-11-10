Meta host event for Nashville parent creators

The organizers’ goals were to increase awareness of the resources available on their platform while addressing concerns of users.
Meta host workshop for parents in Nashville
Meta host workshop for parents in Nashville(WSMV)
By Jordan James
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Representatives from Facebook’s parent company Meta were in Nashville Thursday to talk with local parents about social media and the challenges it presents for children.

The tech giant invited dozens of creator parents to their Screen Smart event where they heard from industry experts.

Meta also highlighted some of the tools that they have available for users, which include things like parental supervision mode and time management options that could limit how long a person is able to use the platform.

It’s resources that Meta believes could make for a safer experience for the youngest users.

“We really want to empower both teens and their parents to feel equipped with our tools and resources, including, like how to talk about sticky topics and how to really use our tolls to really support their online experience,” Nicole Lopez, Meta’s Director of Safety Policy, said.

Last month Tennessee joined 42 other states in filing lawsuits against Meta Platforms, Inc., alleging Instagram is causing harm to young users’ mental health.

The tech company addressed the impact that social media could have on young users during the workshop. Pediatrician Dr. Hina Talib, who spoke on the panel, said parents should use discretion when deciding if it’s best for their kids.

“There’s no quick sound bite to say this is the right age, this is the right time,” Talib said “You got to look at the kid in front of you. You got to parent the child in front of you. You got to look at how mature are they, are they ready,” Talib said.

Meta has been hosting their Screen Smart event in cities across the United States.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belmont Student 'not expected to survive' after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched
Police say Shaquille Taylor shot Belmont student Jillian Ludwig on Tuesday night while she was...
‘We know there’s going to be another victim’: Davidson Co. DA

Latest News

A Belmont student hit by a stray bullet has died, several detained after a man is shot in...
Thursday evening news update
A brushfire burnt 26 acres in Maury County on Thursday morning, firefighters said.
Rain not expected to help prevent Middle Tennessee brushfires, officials said
Wilson County Schools has eight special education classrooms that do not have teachers or aids...
Disability advocates wary of Tennessee lawmakers rejecting federal education money
Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell on gun violence
Nashville mayor addresses safety concerns after deadly shooting
Belmont freshman Jillian Ludwig died after being shot in the head by a stray bullet at a park...
‘She never got the opportunity’