Meta host event for Nashville parent creators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Representatives from Facebook’s parent company Meta were in Nashville Thursday to talk with local parents about social media and the challenges it presents for children.

The tech giant invited dozens of creator parents to their Screen Smart event where they heard from industry experts.

Meta also highlighted some of the tools that they have available for users, which include things like parental supervision mode and time management options that could limit how long a person is able to use the platform.

It’s resources that Meta believes could make for a safer experience for the youngest users.

“We really want to empower both teens and their parents to feel equipped with our tools and resources, including, like how to talk about sticky topics and how to really use our tolls to really support their online experience,” Nicole Lopez, Meta’s Director of Safety Policy, said.

Last month Tennessee joined 42 other states in filing lawsuits against Meta Platforms, Inc., alleging Instagram is causing harm to young users’ mental health.

The tech company addressed the impact that social media could have on young users during the workshop. Pediatrician Dr. Hina Talib, who spoke on the panel, said parents should use discretion when deciding if it’s best for their kids.

“There’s no quick sound bite to say this is the right age, this is the right time,” Talib said “You got to look at the kid in front of you. You got to parent the child in front of you. You got to look at how mature are they, are they ready,” Talib said.

Meta has been hosting their Screen Smart event in cities across the United States.

