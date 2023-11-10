Man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to Nashville senior living facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested more than a year after he allegedly started a fire at a senior living facility in Nashville, according to an arrest report.

On Aug. 5, 2022, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to 1310 Coreland Drive.

When crews arrived at the scene, they were told that the sprinkler system in the men’s restroom on the first floor was activated.

Officials learned that earlier that morning, around 1 a.m., a man was seen on security camera walking into the restroom moments before the fire alarm activation, according to the report.

The report said after the fire alarm activated, the man was seen leaving the restroom with no shirt on.

No other people were seen entering or leaving the restroom during that time frame, police said.

When crews examined the restroom, they found evidence of burning on the walls, mirror and ceiling, according to the report.

Police arrested David Neisz on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, and charged him with aggravated arson. Neisz allegedly caused around $15,000 worth of damage to the bathroom.

