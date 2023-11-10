Innocent bystander shot in North Nashville, police say

The victim was shot during an argument between two other people in the area.
Shooting at Buchanan Street
Shooting at Buchanan Street(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An innocent bystander was shot after two people got into a fight in North Nashville.

The shooting was reported at 1721 10th Ave. N. around 3:50 a.m. on Friday. The shooting shut down a portion of Buchanan Street.

The shooting happened after two people got into a fight. One person fired a shot but ended up hitting an innocent bystander, according to officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers at the scene said the victim was a man in his 50s. Police said he was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt to get treated. According to a release, the victim is in critical condition. Six police car units are at the scene and have shut down a portion of Buchanan Street.

There is no suspect in custody. Police do not have information about the suspects.

This story is developing, check back with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

