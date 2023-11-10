Innocent bystander shot in North Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An innocent bystander was shot after two people got into a fight in North Nashville.

The shooting was reported at 1721 10th Ave. N. around 3:50 a.m. on Friday. The shooting shut down a portion of Buchanan Street.

The shooting happened after two people got into a fight. One person fired a shot but ended up hitting an innocent bystander, according to officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers at the scene said the victim was a man in his 50s. Police said he was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt to get treated. According to a release, the victim is in critical condition. Six police car units are at the scene and have shut down a portion of Buchanan Street.

There is no suspect in custody. Police do not have information about the suspects.

This story is developing, check back with us for updates.

