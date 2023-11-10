Holiday season officially begins in Nashville as Opryland lights up for Christmas

Opryland had several artists at their 40th celebration, including Darryl Worley.
The lights were switched on on Thursday night at Gaylord Opryland resort.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The holiday season is officially underway in Nashville as Opryland got things started with the return of its 40th Country Christmas.

Bright lights, fireworks and country music filled Opryland Thursday night as Santa is gearing up to come to town in just over a month.

“Opryland gave me an opportunity to kind of relive some of my favorite Christmases in the past, especially when I was growing up, right here at the hotel,” Worley said.

