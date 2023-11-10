‘He had a short temper, bad attitude’: Former coworker of Belmont student shooter speaks out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 is learning more about 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, the suspect in the shooting death of Belmont freshman 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig.

WSMV4 looked into Taylor’s mental health evaluation from earlier this year following an aggravated assault charge. The findings in that evaluation are what ultimately led him to be back out on the streets.

A Nashville woman told WSMV4 on Friday she recently worked with Taylor at a fast food chain off White Bridge Pike.

“I honestly just looked at the article and saw his picture and said, ‘oh my gosh. I know him,’” the woman said.

However, she said she was not surprised. She claimed Taylor would talk about the trouble he got into at work.

“All of the run-ins that he told us about and how he was running from the police,” she said. “He would talk about all the guns he had and all the incidents he has been in before.”

Taylor’s criminal history dates back to 2010. Included in that history is an aggravated assault case that was dismissed in May. Charges were dropped after Taylor was found incompetent to stand trial. A doctor is quoted in the order as saying Taylor had an intellectual disability and language impairment. The woman we spoke with said she didn’t experience that from him.

The order also said Taylor’s mother previously testified that her son graduated with a special education diploma and still functioned at a kindergarten level.

“I would just get the impression that he had a short temper, bad attitude and maybe that he was misunderstood, but not that he functioned like a five-year-old,” the woman said.

The woman told us that she only worked with Taylor for a few weeks and feels bad for everyone involved.

