Gun used in Belmont student killing not recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The gun that was used in the killing of the 18-year-old Belmont student has not been recovered since the shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the suspect, 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor said he disposed of the gun he used in the shooting to a person named “Lil Greg.”

According to an arrest affidavit, as officers searched the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, they found six 40-caliber cartridge casings on 13th Court near 1370 14 Ave. S.

Later, police revealed that the shots fired call was one block away from where the Belmont University freshman was found.

Police said the shots fired call for Jillian Ludwig came in around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday near 14th Ave. S and Edgehill, but later it was determined the shot was fired on 13th Court.

