First Alert Forecast: Seasonable weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

TODAY:

The sky will continue to brighten this afternoon. We’ll have a light northeast breeze at times. Temperatures will remain just below average for mid November -- in the low 60s.

Tonight will turn chilly. Temperatures will tumble through the 50s this evening, back into the low 40s by morning.

THIS WEEKEND:

After a chilly start on Saturday, in the 40s, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will rebound all the way into the low 60s with an occasional northeast breeze.

This weekend will be seasonable and dry for most. (WSMV)

Clouds will return for many Saturday night.

Late Saturday night into early Sunday, a passing sprinkle or shower will be possible, primarily over southern Middle Tennessee.

Sunday afternoon, clouds will move out as temperatures recover into the low - mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will be above average for all of next week.

Monday looks beautiful with little wind, lots of sunshine, and highs around 70.

On Tuesday, clouds will start to return.

A few showers will be possible on Wednesday.

Thursday & Friday will brighten and turn even milder.

