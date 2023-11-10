First Alert Forecast: Seasonable weekend

Slightly warmer weather will develop next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The sky will continue to brighten this afternoon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY:

The sky will continue to brighten this afternoon. We’ll have a light northeast breeze at times. Temperatures will remain just below average for mid November -- in the low 60s.

Tonight will turn chilly. Temperatures will tumble through the 50s this evening, back into the low 40s by morning.

THIS WEEKEND:

After a chilly start on Saturday, in the 40s, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will rebound all the way into the low 60s with an occasional northeast breeze.

This weekend will be seasonable and dry for most.
This weekend will be seasonable and dry for most.(WSMV)

Clouds will return for many Saturday night.

Late Saturday night into early Sunday, a passing sprinkle or shower will be possible, primarily over southern Middle Tennessee.

Sunday afternoon, clouds will move out as temperatures recover into the low - mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will be above average for all of next week.

Monday looks beautiful with little wind, lots of sunshine, and highs around 70.

On Tuesday, clouds will start to return.

A few showers will be possible on Wednesday.

Thursday & Friday will brighten and turn even milder.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Shaquille Taylor is charged in connection to the shooting of Jillian Ludwig.
Suspect in Belmont student’s death could face new charges
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
Police say Shaquille Taylor shot Belmont student Jillian Ludwig on Tuesday night while she was...
‘We know there’s going to be another victim’: Davidson Co. DA
Belmont Student 'not expected to survive' after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested

Latest News

Cooler this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Cooling Down For The Weekend
First Alert Weather Friday morning update
First Alert Weather Friday morning update
Most hold off until tonight
First Alert Forecast: Needed rain moves into Middle Tennessee
It doesn't look like warmer than average weather is going to come to an end anytime soon.
Earth's hottest 12 months in 125,000 years