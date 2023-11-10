First Alert Forecast: Cooling Down For The Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

We’re starting off today with some light scattered showers, but it won’t be an all-day washout. Be ready to give yourself some extra time due to wet roadways this morning but most of that rain will taper off by the afternoon.

It’s going to be cooler again today with highs in the upper 50s to maybe near 60 in a couple of spots.

Tonight, will be partly clear with lows in the lower 40s, but some spots will drop to the 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Some spots will have a tough time getting out of the 50s this weekend as well, but some of us will push into the lower 60s both days. I can’t totally rule out a shower on Sunday, but the best place for that would be south of I-40.

Most of the area will stay dry with variable clouds throughout the weekend.

NEXT WEEK

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Monday will be mostly sunny, but we’ll see more clouds mix in on Tuesday.

A small chance of a late day shower on Wednesday and Wednesday night then we’ll dry out on Thursday with highs back in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.