Disability advocates wary of Tennessee lawmakers rejecting federal education money

If state lawmakers reject federal education funding, it could impact the special education programs across the state.
Disability advocates are wary of Tennessee lawmakers considering rejecting federal education money.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County parent Joey Brown reacted in disbelief when it was announced that a group of state lawmakers would meet to discuss the idea of rejecting $1.8 billion in federal education money.

Brown, a father of four, has three children who receive different types of special education, and he says they rely on federal money to help fund their Individualized Education Programs (IEPs). One of his children has cerebral palsy.

The task force assigned to discuss the prospect of rejecting federal money began meeting this week. Brown is wary rejecting the education dollars would jeopardize certain federal protections for children with disabilities that are tied to the federal money.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) guarantees oversight that all students with special needs are being accommodated properly.

“In the disability world and in the public education world, we lack money, and to get good education to improve where we are requires money,” Brown said.

Related coverage
Tennessee state lawmakers discuss rejecting federal education funding
‘Much is unknown’: Researchers present trade-offs to TN exploring rejecting federal education money

Republican leaders who advocated for the task force on federal education funding have argued that they want to see if students are better served without particular government mandates and overreach.

The nonpartisan Sycamore Institute presented to the task force Tuesday that Tennessee likely has the ability to replace the federal money if it were to reject it.

But Brown doesn’t see the upside, potentially undoing many of the protections in place that disability advocates fought to have in place.

“If we are able to find $1.8 billion dollars in our [state budget] then why can’t we figure out a way to accept the $1.8 billion from the government, but then also use those extra resources to help the water rise for everyone,” Brown said.

The bipartisan Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding will meet again next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belmont Student 'not expected to survive' after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched
Police say Shaquille Taylor shot Belmont student Jillian Ludwig on Tuesday night while she was...
‘We know there’s going to be another victim’: Davidson Co. DA

Latest News

Meta host workshop for parents in Nashville
Meta host event for Nashville parent creators
A Belmont student hit by a stray bullet has died, several detained after a man is shot in...
Thursday evening news update
A brushfire burnt 26 acres in Maury County on Thursday morning, firefighters said.
Rain not expected to help prevent Middle Tennessee brushfires, officials said
Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell on gun violence
Nashville mayor addresses safety concerns after deadly shooting