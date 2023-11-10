Disability advocates wary of Tennessee lawmakers rejecting federal education money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County parent Joey Brown reacted in disbelief when it was announced that a group of state lawmakers would meet to discuss the idea of rejecting $1.8 billion in federal education money.

Brown, a father of four, has three children who receive different types of special education, and he says they rely on federal money to help fund their Individualized Education Programs (IEPs). One of his children has cerebral palsy.

“We live in sort of the world of fighting for our kids to make sure they get the resources that they need.”

The task force assigned to discuss the prospect of rejecting federal money began meeting this week. Brown is wary rejecting the education dollars would jeopardize certain federal protections for children with disabilities that are tied to the federal money.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) guarantees oversight that all students with special needs are being accommodated properly.

“In the disability world and in the public education world, we lack money, and to get good education to improve where we are requires money,” Brown said.

Republican leaders who advocated for the task force on federal education funding have argued that they want to see if students are better served without particular government mandates and overreach.

The nonpartisan Sycamore Institute presented to the task force Tuesday that Tennessee likely has the ability to replace the federal money if it were to reject it.

But Brown doesn’t see the upside, potentially undoing many of the protections in place that disability advocates fought to have in place.

“If we are able to find $1.8 billion dollars in our [state budget] then why can’t we figure out a way to accept the $1.8 billion from the government, but then also use those extra resources to help the water rise for everyone,” Brown said.

The bipartisan Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding will meet again next week.

