Covenant School shooter’s writings remain under seal, Metro Law director says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Law Director Wally Dietz released his summary of the leak of the Covenant School shooter’s writings.

In a letter, Dietz laid out the city’s entire process after multiple requests for the writings to be released.

The shooter’s journals are filed under seal with the court and may not be released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Metro Legal or any other local authority.

It’s now known that a redacted and unredacted version of the writings exists. Metro Legal is continuing its investigation into the leak of the writings by podcaster Steve Crowder. Crowder leaked three pages from the writings that he says his team obtained just two days after the school shooting.

You can read the letter in its entirety below:

