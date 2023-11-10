Covenant School shooter’s writings remain under seal, Metro Law director says

It's now known that a redacted and unredacted version of the writings exists.
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The...
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school is the site where a deadly shooting in March took the lives of three 9-year-olds and three adults.(George Walker IV | AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Law Director Wally Dietz released his summary of the leak of the Covenant School shooter’s writings.

In a letter, Dietz laid out the city’s entire process after multiple requests for the writings to be released.

The shooter’s journals are filed under seal with the court and may not be released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Mayor Freddie O’Connell, Metro Legal or any other local authority.

7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
Talk show host criticized for releasing Covenant School shooter’s writings: ‘Our job here is done’

It’s now known that a redacted and unredacted version of the writings exists. Metro Legal is continuing its investigation into the leak of the writings by podcaster Steve Crowder. Crowder leaked three pages from the writings that he says his team obtained just two days after the school shooting.

You can read the letter in its entirety below:

