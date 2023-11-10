37 animals rescued from mini-puppy mill in Dickson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Humane Society of Dickson County (HSDC) is now taking care of 37 animals after they were rescued from a local mini-puppy mill in Dickson.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, the City of Dickson Animal Control Office contacted HSDC for help in rescuing animals from a home in Dickson. The rescue was triggered after the now-former owner of the mill and backyard breeder was admitted to the hospital due to illness.

HSDC sent a team of six to help Dickson Animal Control in catching and caging the animals. After giving medical care, the staff found room for the dogs and began the process of feeding and caring for them.

The animals are available for immediate foster and potential adoption once they are medically cleared.

Four of the 37 rescued needed immediate medical care and two will most likely need to be euthanized.

Two nursing mothers went into immediate foster and are adjusting well. Two large breed dogs were also brought in from the property.

Autoplay Caption

The shelter said the rescue is financially and physically straining for them since they are already at 200% capacity. As a result, the shelter is asking for the public’s help with the following:

Money donations to offset increased medical and staffing costs

Fostering and adopting some of the 147 dogs that currently live at the shelter

Donations of small breed pet kibble, soft food and cleaning supplies

Assistance with identifying foster families to help the traumatized animals in a home environment

Volunteers to help with daily laundry, washing animal bowls, and walking animals while the shelter staff tends to animals and urgent medical care

To help with the immediate needs of the shelter, click here.

For more information, people can call 615-446-7387.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.