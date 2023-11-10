2 Antioch teens arrested after bailing out of stolen car when pulled over by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers from Antioch were arrested on Thursday after bailing out of a stolen car when they were pulled over by police in October, according to Brentwood police.

Police said two 17-year-olds are facing charges for their involvement in the incident that took place in the Concord Hunt neighborhood.

Officers with the Nolensville Police Department attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in that neighborhood on Oct. 3. The vehicle fled into Brentwood and crashed on Concord Road near Haverhill Drive.

The two teens ran from the scene of the crash and Brentwood police, along with other first-responding agencies, began searching the area for them.

The two were arrested this week.

