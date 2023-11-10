2 Antioch teens arrested after bailing out of stolen car when pulled over by police

The two teens ran from the scene of the crash and Brentwood police, along with other first-responding agencies, began searching the area for them.
Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police at 513*-352-2514.
Witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police at 513*-352-2514.(PxHere | WXIX)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers from Antioch were arrested on Thursday after bailing out of a stolen car when they were pulled over by police in October, according to Brentwood police.

Police said two 17-year-olds are facing charges for their involvement in the incident that took place in the Concord Hunt neighborhood.

Officers with the Nolensville Police Department attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in that neighborhood on Oct. 3. The vehicle fled into Brentwood and crashed on Concord Road near Haverhill Drive.

The two teens ran from the scene of the crash and Brentwood police, along with other first-responding agencies, began searching the area for them.

The two were arrested this week.

Brentwood Police have arrested two 17-year-olds from Antioch for their involvement in an Oct. 3 incident in the Concord...

Posted by Brentwood Police Department on Friday, November 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Shaquille Taylor is charged in connection to the shooting of Jillian Ludwig.
Suspect in Belmont student’s death could face new charges
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
Police say Shaquille Taylor shot Belmont student Jillian Ludwig on Tuesday night while she was...
‘We know there’s going to be another victim’: Davidson Co. DA
Jillian Ludwig
Belmont student shot while walking in park near campus dies

Latest News

Shooting at Clarksville Apartment Complex (Dash10 Media)
Shooting at Clarksville Apartment Complex
Middle Tennessee blasting company suspended, could have license revoked
Shaquille Taylor in the back of a Metro Nashville Police Department cruiser.
‘He had a short temper, bad attitude’: Former coworker of Belmont student shooter speaks out
Explosion reported in Ashland City
Middle Tennessee blasting company’s license suspended after Ashland City explosion
Police search for suspect(s) after shooting at Clarksville apartments