1 injured in East Nashville house fire

The person inside the home was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
One person was injured in a house fire on Zophi Street in East Nashville.
One person was injured in a house fire on Zophi Street in East Nashville.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was transported after being found inside a reported house fire in East Nashville on Thursday night, the Nashville Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 1000 block of Zophi Street at 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke showing.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a person inside the house. The victim was retrieved and taken to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

