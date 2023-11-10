1 injured in East Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was transported after being found inside a reported house fire in East Nashville on Thursday night, the Nashville Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 1000 block of Zophi Street at 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke showing.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a person inside the house. The victim was retrieved and taken to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

