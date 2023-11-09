Wanted Nashville man arrested in Mt. Juliet
Mt. Juliet police intercepted the vehicle on Lebanon Road near North Greenhill Road.
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Mt. Juliet on Thursday morning after officers intercepted the vehicle after a license plate reader pinged the driver’s plate.
The 25-year-old man was wanted in Nashville and Maury County for violation of probation charges related to weapons offenses, felon in possession of a weapon and traffic violations.
The man’s license was also suspended.
