Wanted Nashville man arrested in Mt. Juliet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Mt. Juliet on Thursday morning after officers intercepted the vehicle after a license plate reader pinged the driver’s plate.

Mt. Juliet police intercepted the vehicle on Lebanon Road near North Greenhill Road.

The 25-year-old man was wanted in Nashville and Maury County for violation of probation charges related to weapons offenses, felon in possession of a weapon and traffic violations.

The man’s license was also suspended.

