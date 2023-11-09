Several people detained after man shot at Murfreesboro apartment complex

Police have several people detained at this time as they continue to investigate this shooting.
Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro Police(MPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several people are currently detained in Murfreesboro after a man was shot at an apartment complex on Thursday, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police said a man was shot and found behind a building at the College Pointe Apartments on Brown Drive.

Police have several people detained at this time as they continue to investigate this shooting.

Also on Thursday, Reeves-Rogers Elementary School went on lockout due to police activity in the area. The lockout has since been lifted.

In what police are calling an unrelated incident, there was an attempted robbery of a pizza delivery driver at Crossing at Hazelwood Apartment Homes on Hazelwood Drive. A man allegedly approached the driver and demanded money.

The apartment where the pizza was supposed to be delivered is vacant, according to police. The incident is under investigation.

Police added that the incidents took place around the same time on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belmont Student 'not expected to survive' after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched
Jillian Ludwig
Belmont president touts student’s love for music, community after shooting near campus

Latest News

Belmont student shot near campus dies
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man charged after Nashville parking garage robbery
Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen charged after shooting near Morristown-Hamblen West High School
Most hold off until tonight
First Alert Forecast: Needed rain moves into Middle Tennessee