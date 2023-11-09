Several people detained after man shot at Murfreesboro apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several people are currently detained in Murfreesboro after a man was shot at an apartment complex on Thursday, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police said a man was shot and found behind a building at the College Pointe Apartments on Brown Drive.

Police have several people detained at this time as they continue to investigate this shooting.

Also on Thursday, Reeves-Rogers Elementary School went on lockout due to police activity in the area. The lockout has since been lifted.

In what police are calling an unrelated incident, there was an attempted robbery of a pizza delivery driver at Crossing at Hazelwood Apartment Homes on Hazelwood Drive. A man allegedly approached the driver and demanded money.

The apartment where the pizza was supposed to be delivered is vacant, according to police. The incident is under investigation.

Police added that the incidents took place around the same time on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.