Porter Road Makes Sage Sausage Stuffing

SAGE SAUSAGE STUFFING

INGREDIENTS

1 Medium Loaf of Crusty Bread, Cut into 1-1.5″ cubes

1 Medium Yellow Onion, Diced

2 Ribs Celery, Diced

1 Pint Chicken Stock

4 Eggs, Beaten

1 lb Pack Sage Sausage

Salt + Pepper

DIRECTIONS

STEP 1

Cut your bread into 1-1.5″ cubes, toast in oven set to 250° for 30 minutes or until completely dry.

STEP 2

Brown sage sausage in a skillet over high heat.

STEP 3

Remove sausage from pan. Add celery and onion to pan and sauté on medium until translucent, 3-4 minutes. Remove from the pan and cool.

STEP 4

Beat eggs and stock together.

STEP 5

Combine all ingredients and pour into 10″x13″ pan, add salt and pepper to taste.

STEP 6

Bake at 350° for 45 minutes or until golden brown and fully set, meaning that it does not wiggle when shaken.

