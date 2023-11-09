Porter Road Makes Sage Sausage Stuffing
SAGE SAUSAGE STUFFING
INGREDIENTS
1 Medium Loaf of Crusty Bread, Cut into 1-1.5″ cubes
1 Medium Yellow Onion, Diced
2 Ribs Celery, Diced
1 Pint Chicken Stock
4 Eggs, Beaten
Salt + Pepper
DIRECTIONS
STEP 1
Cut your bread into 1-1.5″ cubes, toast in oven set to 250° for 30 minutes or until completely dry.
STEP 2
Brown sage sausage in a skillet over high heat.
STEP 3
Remove sausage from pan. Add celery and onion to pan and sauté on medium until translucent, 3-4 minutes. Remove from the pan and cool.
STEP 4
Beat eggs and stock together.
STEP 5
Combine all ingredients and pour into 10″x13″ pan, add salt and pepper to taste.
STEP 6
Bake at 350° for 45 minutes or until golden brown and fully set, meaning that it does not wiggle when shaken.
