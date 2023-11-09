Porter Road Makes Sage Sausage Stuffing


By Today in Nashville
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGE SAUSAGE STUFFING

INGREDIENTS

1 Medium Loaf of Crusty Bread, Cut into 1-1.5″ cubes

1 Medium Yellow Onion, Diced

2 Ribs Celery, Diced

1 Pint Chicken Stock

4 Eggs, Beaten

1 lb Pack Sage Sausage

Salt + Pepper

DIRECTIONS

STEP 1

Cut your bread into 1-1.5″ cubes, toast in oven set to 250° for 30 minutes or until completely dry.

STEP 2

Brown sage sausage in a skillet over high heat.

STEP 3

Remove sausage from pan. Add celery and onion to pan and sauté on medium until translucent, 3-4 minutes. Remove from the pan and cool.

STEP 4

Beat eggs and stock together.

STEP 5

Combine all ingredients and pour into 10″x13″ pan, add salt and pepper to taste.

STEP 6

Bake at 350° for 45 minutes or until golden brown and fully set, meaning that it does not wiggle when shaken.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belmont Student 'not expected to survive' after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
Belmont student shot while walking near campus dies
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched
Jillian Ludwig
Belmont president touts student’s love for music, community after shooting near campus

Latest News

Caitlynne Curtis Performed "You Lied"
Wild Blue Country Performs "The Outskirts"
Cooking Sage Sausage Stuffing with Porter Road
Scott Hamilton & Friends at Bridgestone Arena