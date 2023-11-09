Police: Bullet hit Belmont student one block over from initial shots fired call location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said the initial shots fired call reported for a Belmont student was one block away from where the 18-year-old was actually found.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shot fired call for Jillian Ludwig came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near 14th Ave. S and Edgehill, but later determined the shot was fired on 13th Ct.

Ludwig was shot while walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, according to Belmont University President Dr. Greg Jones. The park is generously distanced from the shooter’s estimated location.

Police arrested 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor Tuesday night as a suspect in the shooting. He has been charged with aggravated assault and evident tampering. He remains in custody on a $280,000 bond and is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Ludwig remains in critical condition, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.