Nonprofit pays off home for family of TN guardsman killed in helicopter crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A national nonprofit has paid off the mortgages for four Nashville area families that have lost a loved one in the military.

The Tunnel to Tower Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with “young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.” It recently paid off the mortgages of Nashville Gold Star families of:

US Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Wadham

US Army Staff Sergeant Shawn Harris

US Marine Corps Sergeant & Air Force Technical Sergeant Andrew Sikora

US Army Staff Sergeant James “Jimmy” Chappell

Wadham was one of two Tennessee National Guard Members killed in a military helicopter crash in February near Huntsville.

“Wadham started his military career in 2007 and deployed overseas to both Iraq and Kosovo. He also served his community by joining the Metro Nashville Police Department in 2015,” the foundation said in a media release. “During his career as a Guardsman, Wadham became a Staff Sergeant, then a Warrant Officer, and a UH-60 pilot. He deployed overseas to both Iraq and Kosovo, twice.

Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage on their Joelton, Tennessee home.

“I was shocked to hear that anyone would want to pay for our house. It honestly sounded like something that would be too good to be true,” Rosetta Wadham in a media release. “This helps to reduce the financial burden now that I am a single parent and sole income provider in our house. It helps to provide stability in a time of stress and upheaval. The loss of my husband was sudden and unexpected, so having one less thing to worry about is very helpful, and I am very grateful for it.”

The nonprofit said it’s happy to spread happiness around Veteran’s Day.

“This Veterans Day, we thank those who volunteered to step up and serve our country and acknowledge all they sacrificed to keep us and our country safe,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said. “For the loved ones of those heroes who protected us at home and abroad, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation stands with you in honoring your loved one’s memory and their enduring legacy of service.”

