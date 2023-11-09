Nashville man killed in hit-and-run crash, police search for woman after damaged car found nearby

A Nissan Altima with damage consistent with striking a pedestrian was found on Oak Valley Drive, according to MNPD.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a woman wanted for questioning after a Nashville man was hit and killed in a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night.

Metro Nashville police said 45-year-old Jeffrey Tidwell was killed in a hit-and-run crash at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike.

A vehicle was driving north on Dickerson Pike when Tidwell was hit while crossing the roadway, police said. He was thrown into the southbound lanes and the vehicle fled the scene. Tidwell was then struck a second time by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and that driver returned to the scene of the crash.

Officers received a tip that the hit-and-run driver’s car was parked on Oak Valley Drive, which connects to Dickerson Pike. Shortly thereafter, a Nissan Altima with damage consistent with striking a pedestrian was found there, according to MNPD.

The Altima is being processed at MNPD’s crime lab. Now, police are searching for 43-year-old Latoya Boswell, who is the registered owner of the Nissan.

“Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward,” MNPD said. “This fatal crash occurred outside of a crosswalk.”

