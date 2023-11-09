Man charged after Nashville parking garage robbery

The suspect was found with his gun, a black ski mask, gloves and the victim’s backpack and gun, police said.
By Daniel Smithson
Nov. 9, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint in a Nashville parking garage.

Metan Humphrey, 25, was charged with robbery and felony gun possession, among other charges.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers responded to a robbery at 211 Commerce Street on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The victim said he got back to his vehicle and noticed Humphrey getting out of the vehicle with his backpack, according to Humphrey’s arrest report. The victim put his hand on his weapon and told Humphrey to walk away.

Humphrey left but later came back to the car with a gun in his hand, police said.

“I got you now,” Humphrey said before demanding his gun, according to the victim’s testimony.

The victim complied and put the gun on top of his vehicle, police said, adding Humphrey allegedly continued to hold him at gunpoint as he grabbed the gun and walked away.

Officers later tracked Humphrey down, who was found with his gun, a black ski mask, gloves and the victim’s backpack and gun.

He was taken into custody but has since been released.

