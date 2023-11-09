LIST: Events for veterans in the Middle Tennessee area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mid-State will be honoring veterans all weekend long with events and discounts for people who served in the United States.

Events:

From Nov. 2 to Nov. 12, United States flags will fly at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage for the 8th Annual Hermitage Field of Honor display in Nashville. Flags were available for purchase to raise funds that would benefit the following organizations:

Reboot Combat Recovery Program

Gary Sinise Foundation

Curb Liberty Hall

USO Nashville

Volunteers of America for Veterans

The Family Center

Youth Villages

Andrew Jackson Foundation

The field will feature 1000 American flags. The Field of Honor is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to walk among the flags. On Friday, Nov. 10, there will be patriotic fireworks display at 7 p.m.

After the closing ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. sponsors, who purchased flags will be able to take their flags.

--

On Saturday from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. the Texas Troubadour Theater will hold a Music City Cares Veterans Day benefit.

The benefit will be filled with music and tributes to veterans.

The event will be held at 2416 Music Valley Drive. Tickets can be purchased here.

--

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will host a Veteran’s Day Celebration on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved by calling 615-416-2001 or people can get them at the Museum’s box office on Nov. 11 a valid military ID will be required to claim the tickets. Limited walk-up tickets will also be available online.

--

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, the Tru By Hilton Garden Inn at 1977 Providence Parkway in Mount Juliet will hold the 4th Annual “Voices 4 Veterans.”

Some the event performers include:

Steve Williams

Pete Sallis

David Kent

Sarah Cait Ryman

There will be a live auction, a silent auction, merchandise for sale and a meal.

Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.

--

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, there will be a free veteran yoga class from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1123 12 Avenue South.

--

At the Tennessee State Museum, they will have a Veterans’ Day Highlight Tour.

The tour is free and will be from 11 a.m. to noon at 1000 Rosa Parks Blvd. Space is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

--

In Downtown Franklin, the city will hold a Veterans’ Day parade. The parade will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The parade will begin at West Main and Fifth Avenue. Before the parade starts, a reception will be held at the Williamson County Archives from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for local veterans and their families.

-

Freebies:

The Lane Motor Museum will allow all active and retired members of the U.S. military to have free admission for themselves and up to three guests. Military Appreciation Week will run from Thursday, Nov. 9 to Monday, Nov. 13.

The museum, located at 702 Murfreesboro Pike will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.

--

The Assembly Food Hall will offer a $5 hall pass to all military veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. To claim members will need a valid ID to be eligible.

--

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will offer active-duty and retired military members free museum admission on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

--

From 11 to 11:55 a.m. the Hard Rock Cafe will give a free Legendary Burger for active and retired military on Nov. 11. To claim, veterans will need to have a valid ID.

--

In honor of Military Appreciation Day, the Nashville Zoo will offer active military personnel, military veterans and their immediate families to get free admission on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Visitors will need to show a valid military ID to be given free admission.

--

