First Alert Forecast: Rain’s beginning to move in.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Widespread steady rain is on the way for tonight.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Clouds will continue to thicken this afternoon. A few passing sprinkles or light showers will be possible. Meanwhile, cooler air will continue to funnel in from the north on a light north wind.

Most of the rain with this weather system will fall tonight. (WSMV)

Rain will expand in coverage significantly during this afternoon’s commute. Rain will become even more widespread overnight.

Showers will hang around for the Friday morning drive for many. The rain will exit to the east shortly after that.

Friday looks like a very cool day with lots of clouds and a few afternoon bright spots.

THIS WEEKEND:

Both Saturday and Sunday will be variably cloudy, with the most cloud cover over southern Middle Tennessee and the most sunshine over southern Kentucky.

Saturday night through early Sunday could bring a passing shower or two, mainly to southern Middle Tennessee. Nashville’s rain chance then will be 20%.

On Sunday, clouds will decrease some in the afternoon, but the morning at least will be mostly cloudy.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be seasonably cool.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will jump back above the average as we get into next week, under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

