First Alert Forecast: Needed rain moves into Middle Tennessee

Cooler air remains through next week
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Widespread steady rain is on the way tonight. Cooler air will follow over the next several days.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

.Rain will expand in coverage significantly during this afternoon’s commute. Rain will become even more widespread overnight. The low will be near 50.

Showers will hang around for the Friday morning drive for many. The rain will exit to the east shortly after that.

Friday looks like a very cool day with lots of clouds and a few afternoon bright spots. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.

`
Most hold off until tonight(maxuser | WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Both Saturday and Sunday will be variably cloudy, with the most cloud cover over southern Middle Tennessee and the most sunshine over southern Kentucky.

Saturday night through early Sunday could bring a passing shower or two, mainly to southern Middle Tennessee. Nashville’s rain chance then will be 20%.

On Sunday, clouds will decrease some in the afternoon, but the morning at least will be mostly cloudy.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be seasonably cool with highs in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will jump back above the average as we get into next week, under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70 by Thursday. An isolated shower is possible Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belmont Student 'not expected to survive' after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched
Jillian Ludwig
Belmont president touts student’s love for music, community after shooting near campus

Latest News

Most of the rain with this weather system will fall tonight.
First Alert Forecast: Rain’s beginning to move in.
WSMV4's First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer says when we'll see rain
Most hold off until tonight
First Alert Forecast: Finally Some Rain
First Alert Weather Thursday morning update
First Alert Weather Thursday morning update