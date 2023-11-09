First Alert Forecast: Needed rain moves into Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Widespread steady rain is on the way tonight. Cooler air will follow over the next several days.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

.Rain will expand in coverage significantly during this afternoon’s commute. Rain will become even more widespread overnight. The low will be near 50.

Showers will hang around for the Friday morning drive for many. The rain will exit to the east shortly after that.

Friday looks like a very cool day with lots of clouds and a few afternoon bright spots. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Both Saturday and Sunday will be variably cloudy, with the most cloud cover over southern Middle Tennessee and the most sunshine over southern Kentucky.

Saturday night through early Sunday could bring a passing shower or two, mainly to southern Middle Tennessee. Nashville’s rain chance then will be 20%.

On Sunday, clouds will decrease some in the afternoon, but the morning at least will be mostly cloudy.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be seasonably cool with highs in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will jump back above the average as we get into next week, under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70 by Thursday. An isolated shower is possible Sunday.

