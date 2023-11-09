First Alert Forecast: Finally Some Rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

MUCH NEED RAIN

We’ll see much more cloud cover around today with temperatures that will mostly stall out in the 60s across the Mid State.

While I won’t rule out a shower early in the day, most of the rain won’t really start to work its way in until late this afternoon and through this evening. Widespread scattered showers will then continue off and on through the overnight with lows down near 50.

Friday will start off with some showers, but it won’t be an all-day washout. Most of that rain will taper off by the afternoon and then it’s just a fight with the cloud cover the rest of the day.

Friday will be MUCH cooler with temperatures staying in the 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Some spots will have a tough time getting out of the 50s this weekend as well, but some of us will push to near 60 both days. I can’t totally rule out a shower Saturday and Sunday, but the best place for that would be south of I-40. Most of the area will stay dry with variable clouds throughout the weekend.

NEXT WEEK

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s under a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon.

A small chance of a late day shower on Wednesday, but it’s still looking mostly dry.

