Firefighter injured, family displaced after house fire in Lawrence Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A firefighter was injured, and a family was displaced after Lawrence County Fire & Rescue crews battled a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at 34 Hawthorne Drive at about 4 p.m. The first arriving units said there were “heavy fire conditions.”

The Lawrence County Fire & Rescue investigation team is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.