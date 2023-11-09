Firefighter injured, family displaced after house fire in Lawrence Co.

The first arriving units said there were “heavy fire conditions.”
Lawrence Co. Fire on Hawthorne Drive.
Lawrence Co. Fire on Hawthorne Drive.(Lawrence Co. Fire & Rescue)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A firefighter was injured, and a family was displaced after Lawrence County Fire & Rescue crews battled a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened at 34 Hawthorne Drive at about 4 p.m. The first arriving units said there were “heavy fire conditions.”

The Lawrence County Fire & Rescue investigation team is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belmont Student 'not expected to survive' after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
Belmont student shot while walking near campus dies
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched
Jillian Ludwig
Belmont president touts student’s love for music, community after shooting near campus

Latest News

WSMV4's Amanda Hara shares the tragic news.
Belmont student shot near campus dies
Crews are working to put out a 21-acre fire in Maury County.
Fire crews battling 21-acre fire in Maury County
Seven officers are on administrative assignment while Metro investigates who leaked images of...
Catch Up Quick
Teen dead after shooting in IHOP parking lot
Arrest made in teen’s killing 10 months after shooting