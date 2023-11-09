Firefighter injured, family displaced after house fire in Lawrence Co.
The first arriving units said there were “heavy fire conditions.”
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A firefighter was injured, and a family was displaced after Lawrence County Fire & Rescue crews battled a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire happened at 34 Hawthorne Drive at about 4 p.m. The first arriving units said there were “heavy fire conditions.”
The Lawrence County Fire & Rescue investigation team is working to determine the cause of the fire.
