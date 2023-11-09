Fire crews battling 26-acre fire in Maury County

Smoke will be visible in the air for days, fire officials said.
Crews are working to put out a 21-acre fire in Maury County.
Crews are working to put out a 21-acre fire in Maury County.(Maury County Fire Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Firefighters and state agencies are working to put out a large fire in Maury County Thursday.

The Maury County Fire Department was dispatched at about 4 a.m. to reports of smoke in the Yanahli Wildlife Management Area. Responding crews saw smoke coming deeply wooded area near both private and public land, the department said.

Using a drone, fire crews located a 26-acre forest fire. Currently, there’s no risk to the public, according to officials.

Crews are using a bulldozer to cut a fire line and creeks are providing natural barriers to public property, the fire department said. Officials noted residents in the Scribners Mill, Seavy Hight and McKnight Road areas will notice smoke in the area the next few days.

If you have information on the fire or how it started, you’re urged to contact the Maury County Sheriff’s Office or the state’s arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

