Fire crews battling 21-acre fire in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Firefighters and state agencies are working to put out a large fire in Maury County Thursday morning.

The Maury County Fire Department, Maury County Office of Emergency Management and the Tennessee Division of Forestry are on scene of the 21-acre fire. Crews are using a bulldozer to cut a fire line and creeks are providing natural barriers to public property, the fire department said.

“There is no danger to the public,” the fire department said but noted residents in the Scribners Mill, Seavy Hight and McKnight Road areas will notice smoke in the area the next few days.

If you have information on the fire or how it started, you’re urged to contact the Maury County Sheriff’s Office or the state’s arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

