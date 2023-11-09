Communities provide support for Belmont student shot in Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Outpouring of support continues to extend towards Jillian Ludwig and her family as she fights for her life at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after she was shot at a park in the Edgehill community Tuesday afternoon.

Ludwig is an 18-year-old Belmont University student who was out for a run when police say the suspect, Shaquille Taylor, fired shots toward a dark-colored sedan on 13th Court. Investigators said one of those bullets hit Jillian in the head. She’s in the hospital in critical condition.

Wednesday evening several of Jillian’s family, friends, classmates, and teammates of her brother came out in support for a prayer vigil in her hometown, Wall, New Jersey, holding on to hope she will pull through.

“Beautiful voice, beautiful soul, just beautiful. Just praying everything will be OK,” said Chris Catanil, a woman who attended the New Jersey vigil.

It was an emotional yet hopeful gathering as several held candles in her honor.

“It’s hard to believe she was gone almost six weeks in college, a rising star, beautiful young lady,” said Catanil.

Tom Harr with Calvary Presbyterian Church led most of the conversations and prayer during the vigil. He doesn’t know Jillian personally but understands the impact of prayer and sense of having community.

“We’re not just sending well wishes or good vibes but we’re actually talking to a god who hears us, who cares about us, who cares about justice, who cares about wrong and suffering in this world and actually works through the mechanism of prayer to comfort us and to bring about his purposes,” said Harr.

The Wall Township Public School system put out a statement about Ludwig being shot. Ludwig graduated from Wall High School in June.

“By now you are probably aware that one of our Wall High School Class of 2023 graduates was seriously injured. We at WTPS are deeply saddened by this situation and we continue to keep her family and friends at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers,” the statement from Superintendent of Schools Tracy R. Handerhan read. “Since my arrival in Wall Township, I continue to be moved by the outpouring of support for families during difficult times. I am grateful for this strong sense of community.”

Handerhan said the district counseling staff provided support and resources as needed to students and colleagues, and will continue to do so.

Earlier Wednesday, city leaders, Belmont University staff and students and community members gathered on the campus to pray for a better outcome. Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell called this shooting another case of senseless gun violence.

