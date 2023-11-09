Car parked illegally in wheelchair-accessible spot leads to drug bust in Mt. Juliet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While investigating a handicap parking violation at a Mapco near I-40, a Mt. Juliet Police officer encountered a man with active arrest warrants and drugs.

Police said the 38-year-old man from Nashville had four outstanding felony warrants for violations of the sex offender registry.

He was also found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, counterfeit oxycodone pills, and marijuana.

“It’s important to note that he is presently on parole for prior convictions related to sex trafficking and the distribution of cocaine,” MJPD said.

