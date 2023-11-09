Belmont student shot while walking in park near campus dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and the family of the Belmont University student who was shot while walking in a park near the campus said the 18-year-old died Wednesday night.

Jillian Ludwig, a freshman at Belmont, was shot on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition almost an hour after she was shot in the head.

Police arrested 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor hours after the shooting on Wednesday. He was charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering. Police said they are in discussion with the District Attorney’s Office concerning modified charges against Taylor.

Taylor was arrested in April for similar charges, however, in May he was released shortly after he was deemed “incompetent” to stand trial.

As Ludwig fought for her life, students and staff at Belmont University as well as the Nashville community began praying.

Wednesday evening several of Jillian’s family, friends, classmates, and teammates of her brother came out in support for a prayer vigil in her hometown, Wall, New Jersey, holding on to hope she would pull through.

WSMV4 found on Facebook Jillian loved to give back to her community. She started her own charity organization called “Play it Forward.” Jillian would play at events back home and all her tips and donations would go to charity.

