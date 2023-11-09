Belmont student shot while walking in park near campus dies

Her family confirmed she passed away Wednesday evening.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and the family of the Belmont University student who was shot while walking in a park near the campus said the 18-year-old died Wednesday night.

Jillian Ludwig, a freshman at Belmont, was shot on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition almost an hour after she was shot in the head.

Police arrested 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor hours after the shooting on Wednesday. He was charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering. Police said they are in discussion with the District Attorney’s Office concerning modified charges against Taylor.

Taylor was arrested in April for similar charges, however, in May he was released shortly after he was deemed “incompetent” to stand trial.

As Ludwig fought for her life, students and staff at Belmont University as well as the Nashville community began praying.

Wednesday evening several of Jillian’s family, friends, classmates, and teammates of her brother came out in support for a prayer vigil in her hometown, Wall, New Jersey, holding on to hope she would pull through.

WSMV4 found on Facebook Jillian loved to give back to her community. She started her own charity organization called “Play it Forward.” Jillian would play at events back home and all her tips and donations would go to charity.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belmont Student 'not expected to survive' after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Belmont student ‘not expected to survive’ after shooting near campus, suspect arrested
Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched
Jillian Ludwig
Belmont president touts student’s love for music, community after shooting near campus

Latest News

Police search for woman after finding car possibly linked to fatal hit-and-run crash on...
Nashville man killed in hit-and-run crash, police search for woman after damaged car found nearby
Mt. Juliet Police
Wanted Nashville man arrested in Mt. Juliet
Shaquille Taylor is charged in connection to the shooting of Jillian Ludwig.
Suspect in Belmont student’s death could face new charges
WSMV4's Amanda Hara shares the tragic news.
Belmont student shot near campus dies