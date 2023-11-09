Belmont student shot, critically injured near campus sparks safety concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old is not expected to survive after being shot in the head Tuesday afternoon near Belmont University’s campus, Metro Nashville police said.

Jillian Ludwig is a freshman music business student at Belmont. The New Jersey native loved running and was on the track at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park just a block off campus when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Someone passing through the park on Tuesday evening found Ludwig’s body about an hour after she was shot, police said. She was rushed to the hospital in very critical condition.

Metro police arrested Shaquille Taylor after he admitted to opening fire in the public housing complex across the street from the park towards a car, according to an affidavit.

“The Belmont community, Edgehill community, this whole area is hurting right now for no reason,” said Ben, who lives across the street from the public housing complex. “We just have too many people who live here, work here, study here. They are not safe here.”

The shooting during broad daylight was unacceptable, Ben said. He tries to avoid the park after dark but is scared for his family’s safety not knowing where a stray bullet might fly next.

Ben has already moved his 2-year-old daughter’s bedroom to the back of their house to get away from the front windows. He used to take her to the playground in the park a couple of times every week, but no longer feels it is safe.

He came to Nashville from Charlotte a couple of years ago and thought this neighborhood would be very safe with a police precinct, two nearby colleges and lots of sidewalks.

“It’s giving the illusion of safety and the façade of safety to people who don’t know any better,” Ben said. “Belmont students, Vanderbilt students. We are asking the best and the brightest of the country to come to this community in search of being academics. They are not ensured of their safety.”

Kirby Smith lives down the street from Ben and is directly across from the park. He did not expect to see so much violence when they moved here from the other side of Edgehill about a year ago.

Smith said they’ve become numb to hearing gunshots because it happens a couple of times per week near the public housing complex. After this shooting, he is keeping a closer eye out for his neighbors, many of whom are Belmont students living in off-campus houses.

“We just see cop cars in the area with lights and (know) something has happened,” Smith said. “There is only so much you can do when it seems to be random acts.”

Smith is thankful more people were not hurt because the bullets flew right near the park’s playground. He walks his dogs in the park but is paying extra attention to his surroundings after this shooting.

