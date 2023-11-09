Arrest made in teen’s killing 10 months after shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten months after a 16-year-old was shot and killed at an IHOP, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department have made an arrest.

Police arrested 39-year-old Henry Fletcher in connection to the homicide of 16-year-old Alexander Delgado, according to an arrest report. Police tracked down the suspect after they found a video and a photo on Delgado’s phone. The video and photo showed the license plate number. Officers tracked the license plate back to Fletcher.

The shooting happened on Jan. 7 around 1:50 a.m. at an IHOP at 4098 Nolensville Pike. Police said the events that unfolded that night began at a gas station at 4199 Nolensville Pike.

While Delgado was at the gas station, his car was involved in a hit-and-run, according to the arrest report.

Delgado began following the car because he wanted to get the tag number from it, according to the report. While Delgado chased the car, he allegedly began shooting at it.

According to the report, Fletcher’s friend, who was in the car with him at the time, told him to just forget about it and go home.

Fletcher caught up to Delgado at the IHOP. There, Fletcher allegedly fired two to three shots at Delgado’s car, according to the report.

The next morning, Fletcher allegedly told his friend, “I think little buddy got shot last night.”

Police arrested Fletcher on Nov. 8 and charged him with criminal homicide. He was booked on a $150,000 bond.

