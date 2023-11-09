$30K gifted to firefighter injured battling Mt. Juliet apartment fire

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet firefighter Kenny Hudson and his wife are getting $30,000 from MJ4Hope.

The nonprofit organization thanked those who made donations to the Hudson family and participated in the Halloween 5K 4 Hope.

The organization has been raising money since September after Hudson was badly hurt during a fire at the Glass Creek Apartments.

Hudson’s head and hands were badly burned. He told WSMV4′s Tracy Kornet in October that he’s now in physical therapy and doing well.

“It’s the doctors that keep stressing to me that it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Hudson said last month. “When they say my hands look good, it’s hard for me to see that.”

MJ4Hope recently presented the check for $30,000 to the Hudson family.

