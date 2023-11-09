2 day care employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other

Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, and Serena Caldwell, 56, were arrested after being accused of...
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two daycare employees were arrested Thursday after being accused of inciting children to fight.

Deputies said the sheriff’s office and the Department of Social Services began an investigation after the incident was brought to light by Kids Unlimited of Prosperity day care, who were following mandated reporting procedures.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said the daycare employees “encouraged and directed other students to fight or exhibit violence toward other students and allowed the violence to proceed without correction.”

The sheriff’s office identified the two daycare employees as Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, and Serena Caldwell, 56.

Deputies said Jones faces 14 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 14 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Caldwell faces 15 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 15 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Foster said Caldwell is accused of assault and battery by hitting a child, and Jones is accused of taking a video. He confirmed the daycare has cooperated with deputies, and the employees were terminated.

Deputies said both Jones and Caldwell will go before a magistrate Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

