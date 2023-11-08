Thursday at 6: WSMV4 Investigates uncovers it took 25 women filing sex crimes reports on same man before arrest made by police

Thursday at 6 p.m., MNPD responds to the outrage from the victims.
By Jeremy Finley and Meredith Whittemore
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates Chief Investigator Jeremy Finley uncovered it took 25 victims filing police reports over a four-year period before Metro Nashville police arrested a man accused of sex crimes.

“My assault didn’t have to happen. The assault of all the women after me, didn’t have to happen,” one victim said.

Peter Massey, a former police officer and professor of crime scene technology examined the police investigation for WSMV4 Investigates.

“When you review how this case was investigated, what’s the word that comes to mind,” asked Finley.

“Lazy. Dropped the ball. Incompetent,” says Massey.

