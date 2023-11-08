Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Napier area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was found dead at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Green Street right before I-40 early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department at the scene told WSMV4 they believe the woman was killed in a hit-and-run.

Police said someone saw her while they were driving by and called 911.

Police are trying to figure out who hit her and left her in the road.

The fatal team with Metro Police is at the scene of the deadly hit-and-run crash.

