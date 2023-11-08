Truck hauling propane tanks rolls over in Robertson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A box truck hauling hundreds of propane tanks crashed Wednesday morning, causing traffic issues, according to Smokey Barn News.

The crash happened on Highway 41 South between Springfield and Greenbrier. Traffic is moving slowly, Smokey Barn News reports. The driver, hauling 360 propane tanks, was reportedly stable after the crash and has been transported to a local hospital.

One lane is open in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TRAFFIC ALERT HIGHWAY 41 S



HIGHWAY 41 S between Springfield and Greenbrier is slow following a rollover crash. Vehicle is a Box truck hauling 360 20lbs propane tanks. Driver transported to an area hospital in stable condition. 1 lane (in both directions) is open. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/GT5uGRvgao — Smokey Barn News (@SmokeyBarnNews) November 8, 2023

