Truck hauling propane tanks rolls over in Robertson County

Traffic delays are expected.
A box truck hauling propane tanks crashes in Robertson County.
A box truck hauling propane tanks crashes in Robertson County.(Smokey Barn News)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A box truck hauling hundreds of propane tanks crashed Wednesday morning, causing traffic issues, according to Smokey Barn News.

The crash happened on Highway 41 South between Springfield and Greenbrier. Traffic is moving slowly, Smokey Barn News reports. The driver, hauling 360 propane tanks, was reportedly stable after the crash and has been transported to a local hospital.

One lane is open in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

