Truck hauling propane tanks rolls over in Robertson County
Traffic delays are expected.
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A box truck hauling hundreds of propane tanks crashed Wednesday morning, causing traffic issues, according to Smokey Barn News.
The crash happened on Highway 41 South between Springfield and Greenbrier. Traffic is moving slowly, Smokey Barn News reports. The driver, hauling 360 propane tanks, was reportedly stable after the crash and has been transported to a local hospital.
One lane is open in both directions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
