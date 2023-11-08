Teens arrested, found with stolen guns and cars in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday and police say they were in possession of three stolen guns, two stolen vehicles and a key programmer.

Metro Nashville police say these arrests stemmed from a coordinated effort between Madison precinct officers, violent crimes detectives, MNPD aviation and K9 unit officers.

A victim who had their car stolen tracked his Dodge Charger to Creekwood Drive. Police said the Charger was seen on surveillance video being pushed away by the suspects from his home before they utilized a white Infiniti sedan to push it down the road.

Officers were able to locate the Infiniti as it was leaving an apartment complex and confirmed it had been stolen from Central Pike on Nov. 4. It was not taken with the keys.

“MNPD Aviation observed three suspects parking the Infiniti in a cul-de-sac on Viking Road before walking into a wooded area on Mexico Drive. Detectives and Canine Unit officers were able to take two of the three suspects into custody after foot pursuits,” MNPD said.

One gun was recovered in the Infiniti and two more were recovered during the police pursuits. All three guns were stolen.

Police said 18-year-old Marcus Stanton was charged with two counts of vehicle theft, two counts of theft of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Detectives were able to recover a key programmer from Stanton with his name written on it.

A half-pound of marijuana was recovered from a 17-year-old suspect, police said. He was charged in juvenile court with two counts of vehicle theft, two counts of theft of a firearm, three counts of juvenile handgun possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The stolen Charger was also recovered on Creekwood Drive after the incident.

