TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched

Both school employees were charged following the alleged incident.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged two Jackson County elementary school employees after a student was allegedly paddled by his teacher.

TBI said a Jackson County teacher, Jackson Alexander Patterson, 39, and a Jackson County assistant principal, Tena Janeice Lynn, 54, were both charged on Nov. 7. Patterson faces a simple assault charge, and Lynn faces a criminal responsibility of assault charge.

TBI launched an investigation on Oct. 10 with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Children Services. The agencies investigated the Oct. 4 incident, which claimed that a Dodson Branch Elementary Student was paddled twice at the school by Patterson.

Lynn was reportedly present at the time of the paddling, according to TBI.

The student was taken to a local hospital after complaining about pain in his buttocks.

Patterson and Lynn were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Jackson County Jail. Patterson’s bond was set at $2,500, and Lynn’s was set at $1,500.

